Windy and warm today with rainy cooler conditions tomorrow

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Three perfect words to describe today are warm, breezy, and hazy. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the low 90s this afternoon, temperatures look to fall into the low 80s around dinner time as more cloud cover looks to move into the area. Winds also look to pick up for this afternoon with sustained winds at 25 to 30 mph gusting up to 45 miles per hour in some locations. Tonight, we will see temperatures in the 40s and 50s with showers possible for tonight. Friday will be rainy and in the 50s and 60s as we start out our weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.
Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs
One of the archaeologists at excavation site was sifting through dirt for small artifacts
Archeological excavation uncovers history of the laundresses of Old Fort Meade
Dead toddler found inside a vehicle in Clark
One of at least two mysterious objects over Tucson was captured on video by the UA Hydrology...
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl

Latest News

Breezy
Much cooler air moves in by Friday
HOT
Record breaking temperatures remain a possibility for today!
HOT
Hottest day of the week on tap
HOT
Hazy and hot conditions will continue until Thursday