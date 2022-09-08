Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night.

Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving.

According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses said a Dodge minivan was speeding and ran a red light at the intersection of Mount Rushmore Road and Main Street.

That minivan hit an SUV which then collided with a Jeep. The minivan that caused the initial crash then hit another minivan.

Several people were injured but the extent of those injuries were not released.

