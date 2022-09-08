Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash

A Rapid City woman is arrested following a four-car crash.
A Rapid City woman is arrested following a four-car crash.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night.

Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving.

According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses said a Dodge minivan was speeding and ran a red light at the intersection of Mount Rushmore Road and Main Street.

That minivan hit an SUV which then collided with a Jeep. The minivan that caused the initial crash then hit another minivan.

Several people were injured but the extent of those injuries were not released.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.
Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs
One of the archaeologists at excavation site was sifting through dirt for small artifacts
Archeological excavation uncovers history of the laundresses of Old Fort Meade
Dead toddler found inside a vehicle in Clark
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
One of at least two mysterious objects over Tucson was captured on video by the UA Hydrology...
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
EOD competition
Ellsworth EOD to conduct training Sept. 8-9
The puppet show will be set up in the traveling set on stage at the Rapid City Performing Arts...
An all-ability show, ‘Peter and the Wolf’, takes the stage
Students at South Dakota Mines learn how to use a tourniquet in class.
South Dakota Mines students get hands-on experience in emergency situations