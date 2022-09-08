Rapid City looks to the past as time capsule is unveiled

Time Capsule
Time Capsule(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City took a look back in time Wednesday when a 1922 time capsule was opened.

It took two weeks for crews to locate and dig up the time capsule, which was located in the Pennington County Courthouse.
Part of what took so long to find it was that the exact location of the capsule had been lost over the last century.

“We were looking above the date stone which was a piece of granite. We didn’t want to break it because we didn’t know where it was at, and it ended up being in the date stone. So we were digging around the date stone in the block and we found out where it was at,” said Dave Eccleston, assistant director for Buildings and Grounds.

The capsule revealed multiple court documents, newspapers, and other valuable items that were still in good condition.

“Some of the items that were in the box had me astonished and amazed. I saw a lot of Masonic presence back in the 1920s that was pulled out of there the box and I am really proud to be here,” said Bryant Stokes, who is a Mason.

The capsule and its contents will have to go through a preservation process before being displayed at Rapid City’s November 16 centennial event.

