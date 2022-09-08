Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22

The U.S. House of Representatives pins where handed out by South Dakota Representative Dusty...
The U.S. House of Representatives pins where handed out by South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - American Legion Post 22 in Rapid City hosted a heartwarming ceremony celebrating veterans who felt their own government forgot about them.

The ceremony honored veterans who served during the Vietnam era. They were presented with two pins that signified the gratitude the state of South Dakota and the nation felt for their service.

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson was the main speaker at the event, and during the ceremony, he talked about the history of the U.S. forgetting the men and women who fought for the country and how it was time for that to change.

”This was an opportunity for us to look these men and women in the eye and just tell them a grateful nation thanks and honors them for their service,” said Johnson “A number of veterans have told me this is the first time somebody from their federal government has apologized for what happened back then. We’ll make sure something like that never happens again this kind of work throughout the state.”

At the end of the ceremony, Johnson reassured everyone who that attended, these kinds of events will continue to happen across the state.

