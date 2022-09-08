Olivia Kieffer-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Kieffer has helped the RC Christian volleyball team get off to an 11-3 start
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Olivia Kieffer is a two sport standout for Rapid City Christian. She will play college basketball at USD. She’s also taking care of business on the volleyball court has she has helped the Comets get off to an 11-3 start. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.

