Much cooler weather to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers will be likely overnight with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s for much of the area. It’ll be a bit breezy at times.

Friday will be much cooler than the scorching heat we’ve had recently. Highs will range from the 50s to the 60s for much of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Plenty of clouds are expected through the day with showers most likely in the morning, then tapering off through the afternoon.

A few showers are possible in far southwest South Dakota Friday night and early Saturday morning, but clouds will decrease and allow for more sunshine through the day. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with man in the 60s to kick off the weekend.

Temperatures will return to near normal on Sunday with 70s likely for many, then we warm up into the 80s for much of next week.

