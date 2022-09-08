Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl

Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A missing Minnesota man was found dead Wednesday morning off Highway 16.

Alex Verburg, 24, was found near the Stratobowl Trailhead off US Highway 16, where his vehicle was located. Verbug had been missing for several days, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

A search and rescue team used a vertical recovery to reach the body.

There are no preliminary signs of foul play; however, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Police Department continue in investigate the incident.

