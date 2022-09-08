Fresh recruits join the Fire Training Academy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department recently welcomed new recruits into the Fire Training Academy.

In response to the increasing call volume and job vacancies, Rapid City Fire hired 12 new recruits to join the department. The recruits come from a variety of states and backgrounds, but all share a passion for serving their community.

“We have 12 recruits joining us from all over the nation, a couple from Washington, a couple from Michigan, California, Colorado, all sorts of different backgrounds and experiences; anywhere from military all the way to a meteorologist,” said Lt. John Potters, an instructor with the Rapid City Fire Department.

Recruits will spend 12 weeks in the Fire Training Academy learning to be safe and efficient, to identify hazards, and mitigate risks, among other things that will help them become firefighters.

One recruit says the COVID-19 pandemic changed his whole career course but in the best possible way.

“Well, when I graduated from college obviously COVID was happening and instead of going to the law school track that I was planning on, I got interested in the fire service and I joined my local fire department, and I got hooked on it and Rapid City was one of the first departments I wanted to join,” said Emilio Fisher, one of the trainees within the Fire Training Academy.

The graduation for the recruits will take place on Nov. 18.

