Dead toddler found inside a vehicle in Clark
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A dead toddler was found in a vehicle in Clark, SD.
According to a release from the Office of Attorney General, a 911 call was made requesting an ambulance be dispatched to the scene. Before an ambulance arrived, medical professionals on scene determined that a toddler had died.
South Dakota Division of Investigation agents are assisting the Clark Police Department in this case.
