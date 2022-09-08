An all-ability show, ‘Peter and the Wolf’, takes the stage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Flutter Productions is back with another play and Thursday is opening night.

The actors of Peter and The Wolf take over the stage at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City Thursday and act out their rendition of the children’s show written in 1936. Flutter Productions, which is part of Black Hills Works, uses a number of elements in the all-ability show. The play is joined by an American Sign Language translator and there’s a puppet rendition of the play.

“Well, what’s great is that this production is accessible on many different levels. So, no matter who you are or however you enjoy going to the theater, there’s definitely a different version of the production always happening on stage you can tune into,” said Heather Pickering, founder of Flutter Productions.

To purchase tickets visit this link.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.