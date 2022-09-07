UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says

UPS driver Colin Mitchell helped an Iowa family with more than just a package delivery. (Source: KTIV)
By KTIV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRETON, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - A family in Iowa is praising the work of a UPS delivery driver.

KTIV reports UPS driver Colin Mitchell heard some commotion while making a delivery at a home in Ireton, Iowa. He checked the home’s backyard area and reported seeing two dogs swimming in an above-ground pool.

Mitchell tried to notify the customers, but no one was home. He said he didn’t feel right about leaving, so he walked back to check on the dogs and realized the pool’s solar cover had trapped them.

The UPS driver was able to rescue the two dogs, Groot and Remy, and returned to his route.

The family said the dogs would have been stuck in the pool for at least another three hours if it wasn’t for Mitchell.

But now the dogs are doing well.

Copyright 2022 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.
Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs
One of the archaeologists at excavation site was sifting through dirt for small artifacts
Archeological excavation uncovers history of the laundresses of Old Fort Meade
University of North Dakota campus is seen in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Dozens of Native American remains found on University of North Dakota campus
Ryan is facing one count of sexual assault.
Son of Lori Vallow arrested and charged with rape, police say
Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Deadline looms for federal program that could forgive certain student loans

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,,...
Senate to vote on same-sex marriage in coming weeks
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at...
Harris to lead US delegation to Japan for Abe’s funeral
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
Former first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama are shown Wednesday with their...
Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
A Florida beachgoer recently spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween.”
Man dressed as ‘Halloween’ character Michael Myers spotted at Florida beach