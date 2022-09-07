Record breaking temperatures remain a possibility for today!

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Today is going to be boiling hot and smokey as temperatures look to range from the upper 90s into the 100s for areas across the region. However thick smoke in the area could prevent us from breaking any records today, not that anyone is complaining. Tonight, we will not see significant relief from the heat as some places will be in the 70s for this evening.

Thursday temperatures will hover around the 80s and 90s, with the chance for rain increasing in the afternoon. Friday, the chance for showers and thunderstorms bringing much needed moisture to the area will last throughout the day with temperatures in the 50s to 60s.

Saturday we will remain in the 60s with temperatures warming back up into the 80s are we start next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.
Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs
One of the archaeologists at excavation site was sifting through dirt for small artifacts
Archeological excavation uncovers history of the laundresses of Old Fort Meade
University of North Dakota campus is seen in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Dozens of Native American remains found on University of North Dakota campus
Ryan is facing one count of sexual assault.
Son of Lori Vallow arrested and charged with rape, police say
Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Deadline looms for federal program that could forgive certain student loans

Latest News

HOT
Hottest day of the week on tap
HOT
Hazy and hot conditions will continue until Thursday
HOT
Hot and smoky through Thursday
HOT
Keep an eye on air quality today if you plan on being outdoors.