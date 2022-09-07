Record breaking temperatures remain a possibility for today!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Today is going to be boiling hot and smokey as temperatures look to range from the upper 90s into the 100s for areas across the region. However thick smoke in the area could prevent us from breaking any records today, not that anyone is complaining. Tonight, we will not see significant relief from the heat as some places will be in the 70s for this evening.

Thursday temperatures will hover around the 80s and 90s, with the chance for rain increasing in the afternoon. Friday, the chance for showers and thunderstorms bringing much needed moisture to the area will last throughout the day with temperatures in the 50s to 60s.

Saturday we will remain in the 60s with temperatures warming back up into the 80s are we start next week.

