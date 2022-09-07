A much need touch up for a prehistoric park

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dinosaur Park is set to receive a much-needed renovation this month.

The prehistoric-themed park has been in Rapid City since 1936.

The park was originally built for the purpose of getting people back to work after the Great Depression, along with the hope that it would increase tourism for Rapid City while Mount Rushmore was still being sculpted.

This project will focus on making the park more visitor-friendly by enhancing the paths and stairs leading up to the dinosaurs on top of the hill and making it more accessible. As of Sept. 6, the park has not received a major update for quite a while, the last major renovation was the addition of the stairs.

“So, we’ve had some minor renovations over the years. We believe that the current stairs were added in the fifties and the dinosaurs have been touched up and painted a few times,” said city Parks and Recreation landscape designer Melissa Petersen.

Petersen also mentioned that the renovations will bring safety features up to code and provide new and upgraded visitor amenities which include site interpretations.

Access to the hilltop will be blocked off starting Sept. 20, until April 20 of next year. The entire project is scheduled to be completed sometime in December of 2023.

