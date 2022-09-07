Much cooler air moves in by Friday

Breezy
Breezy(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies become partly cloudy overnight with temperatures around the 60s and 70s. Smoky and hazy skies are expected to continue.

Increasing clouds are expected through the day with showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be cooler than our recent highs with many in the 80s and a few 90s. It will be breezy, which will increase fire danger across the area.

A front will sweep through the region late Thursday and push away much of the smoke. It brings in the clouds and shower chances along with significantly cooler temperatures. Highs Friday will be in the 50s and 60s with mostly cloudy skies and showers possible. Saturday will be in the 60s for many with decreasing clouds.

Sunday will rebound back to near normal in the 70s, then warmer air returns next week as highs jump into the 80s for much of the region.

