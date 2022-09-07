Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more

Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNANDALE, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia was excited as he was redeeming what he thought was a $600 winning lottery ticket.

But when lottery staffers looked at the ticket, they quickly discovered it was worth a lot more.

As it turned out, Jose Flores Velasquez had really won $1 million.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Velasquez bought a 20X the Money ticket at a gas station after work.

He is the second top prize winner in the latest version of the scratch-off game.

He chose to take the one-time cash option of $759,878 instead of the $1 million prize over 30 years.

Velasquez plans to use his winnings to take care of his family and possibly start his own business.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.
Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs
One of the archaeologists at excavation site was sifting through dirt for small artifacts
Archeological excavation uncovers history of the laundresses of Old Fort Meade
University of North Dakota campus is seen in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Dozens of Native American remains found on University of North Dakota campus
Ryan is facing one count of sexual assault.
Son of Lori Vallow arrested and charged with rape, police say
Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Deadline looms for federal program that could forgive certain student loans

Latest News

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings...
Sheriff’s deputy sought in connection with 2 fatal shootings in California
Authorities identified the killer and victim in a cold case from 1988.
1988 cold case solved after killer identified through DNA test from family
Weather
Record breaking temperatures possible for this afternoon
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
Tyrone Hughley, 37, was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility of parole after 60 years.
Man gets life in prison for raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2 of them