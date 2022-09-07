Highway Patrol recruits to graduate Sept. 9

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Eight South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits will officially graduate this Friday, Sept. 9, during a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda. Three of them will be stationed West River.

“This graduation ceremony is the culmination of a process that took about a year starting with the recruits applying to the Highway Patrol and then being accepted. They have worked hard to get here. They all have shown a great desire to serve and protect the public,”” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the state Highway Patrol.

The class includes Jason Abbitt who will be stationed in the Northern Hills B area; Terrell Janis in the Badlands; and Kyle Maciejewski, Rapid City B area.

Graduation ceremonies for Class 67 start at 10 a.m. South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is the keynote speaker. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Highway Patrol’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.
Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs
One of the archaeologists at excavation site was sifting through dirt for small artifacts
Archeological excavation uncovers history of the laundresses of Old Fort Meade
University of North Dakota campus is seen in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Dozens of Native American remains found on University of North Dakota campus
Ryan is facing one count of sexual assault.
Son of Lori Vallow arrested and charged with rape, police say
Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Deadline looms for federal program that could forgive certain student loans

Latest News

Weather
Record breaking temperatures possible for this afternoon
South Dakota DSS, Dept. of Health raising awareness for “Avoid Opioid” campaign
The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) and the state Department of Health teamed...
South Dakota raising awareness for new "Avoid Opioid" campaign
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022