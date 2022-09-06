Rudebusch set to enter SD Sports Hall Of Fame

Long time radio voice receives honor
By Vic Quick
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Tom Rudebusch began working at KOTA radio on Thanksgiving Day 1974. He has described many games to area fans over the last 48 years. Rudebusch is best known for his work for doing play by play for Post 22 baseball as well as South Dakota Mines football and basketball. Rudebusch will be inducted into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame on September 25th.

