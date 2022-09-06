Hottest day of the week on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another warm night is expected with lows in the 60s for many. Skies are clear, but will be hazy with the lingering wildfire smoke.

Wednesday will be sunny through the morning before a few clouds develop through the afternoon. It is going to be the hottest day of the week with temperatures climbing into the triple digits for much of the plains, while the hills remain in the 90s. Some spots could flirt with record highs, but the smoke might prevent a few spots from reaching them.

Clouds will increase Thursday and temperatures will not be as hot. Much of the area will range from the 80s to the 90s. Showers will be possible in the afternoon for Wyoming and more toward the evening for western South Dakota. A few storms are possible, too.

The front responsible for the clouds and shower chances will push away the wildfire smoke and usher in some much cooler air. Our high temperatures Friday and Saturday will likely be in the 50s and 60s across much of the area. Cooler than what our overnight lows will be the next couple of nights!

Warmer air gradually returns next week with highs back into the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.