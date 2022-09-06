Forest Service proposes Fish wildfire recovery project

Fish fire area near Sundance, Wyo.
Fish fire area near Sundance, Wyo.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Forest Service proposed to reduce risk of beetle infestation, mitigate future fire hazard, and restore forest vegetation in response to the Fish wildfire.

The fire burned 6,793 acres, including 3,230 acres of National Forest lands, between July 31 and Aug. 14.

According to the proposed project, burned pine will be removed from areas of 100 percent mortality and from areas of partial mortality, while retaining trees that are likely to survive on National Forest lands. The project would also include planting local ponderosa pine seedlings and protecting re-sprouted burned aspen from wildlife browsing.

The proposed area is in the northwestern Black Hills, south of Sundance, Wyo., and includes Fish Canyon, Adams Canyon, Silver Creek, Duling Hill, and Iron Mountain.

Removal and sale of merchantable material would occur. Non-merchantable cut material would be scattered, chipped, piled and burned, or otherwise treated to mitigate fire hazard. Seeding of disturbed ground and suppression of noxious weeds would occur, as needed, following tree removal and road work.

No construction of new or permanent roads would occur. Temporary roads would be decommissioned within three years of project completion.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of North Dakota campus is seen in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Dozens of Native American remains found on University of North Dakota campus
The Studebaker car show took place in Custer Labor Day weekend and people where feeling nostalgic
Studebaker car show takes people down memory lane in Custer
One of the archaeologists at excavation site was sifting through dirt for small artifacts
Archeological excavation uncovers history of the laundresses of Old Fort Meade
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County Steve...
Arlington shooting victim’s name released, DCI declares no threat to public
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
Luke Combs rewards young fans for their hard work to attend his show

Latest News

Hot
Hottest day of the week on tap
Rapid City Area Schools district doesn't have many options to combat heat in the classrooms.
Temperatures force Rapid City Schools to release students early
2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.
Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs
Non-profit organization hosts fundraiser to continue building homes for the Hills