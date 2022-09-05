Studebaker car show takes people down memory lane in Custer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Custer took a road trip down memory lane when old fashion cars were parked on the street for a good old 1920s car show.

The Studebaker car show started in 1978, and moved throughout the Black Hills for decades before finding a permanent home in the southern hills.

“Well, we’ve been holding the show in the black hills since 1978, so 44 years continuously. We’ve been in Custer for about 7 or 8 years,” said Tom Cantral, a member of the Studebaker Drivers Club.

According to Cantral, the car show found its home in Custer because the people there were willing to support the event. The location was also a favorite of many members of the club.

The show brings in many people excited to see the cars, but for some the excitement comes from being able to see old friends and the idea of making new friendships through their connection of owning a Studebaker.

“So, every time you come to these shows you meet people that say their grandpa or their uncle drove a Studebaker,” said Cantral. “My mother drove a Studebaker before I was even born, so there is that connection and that connects you to people, and that’s a good thing. It brings back memories.”

Those memories turns this from a hobby into a lifestyle for some.

“We have another car we just added to the collection it was a 1930 Studebaker Commander Victoria which was a chauffeur-driven car it is the size of a 5-window coup Ford but its longer,” said Chuck Donkle, a member of the club.

The club plans to bring the car show back next year with some of members already making plans to attend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.