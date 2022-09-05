UPDATE: Arlington shooting victim’s name released

One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County Steve...
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County Steve Strande tells Dakota News Now.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ARLINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County, Steve Strande tells Dakota News Now.

Update Sept. 5: The Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office released the shooting victim’s name. According to Sheriff Steve Strande, the victim was a young man in his early 20s named Remington Bickett.

Due to the ongoing investigation with the DCI, there are no further details regarding this case at the time.

Previously: The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

Details are limited at this time, but Strande says there is no danger to the general public.

Stay with Dakota News Now for the latest on this story.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

