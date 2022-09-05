Lady Comets on track for state tourney run

Lost in SODAK 16 last season
Lady Comets on track for state title run
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Christian volleyball team preaches team chemistry and working together as one unit, and they hope that mindset will help them reach the State Tournament at the end of the season. Ben Burns caught up with head coach Elizabeth Kieffer and senior Olivia Kieffer to see how their season has gone so far.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pine Ridge Dispensary gets more than half of its customers from outside of the Reservation.
A Pine Ridge marijuana dispensary says their buyers are primarily from off the reservation
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Box Elder woman found dead, suspect arrested
Rapid City Education Center
Toy gun locks down Rapid City Stevens, 4 other schools

Latest News

SDSU 9-3
Jackrabbits fall short to Hawkeyes in defensive duel
Stevens Soccer 9-3
Stevens Raiders go on scoring spree against Sturgis
Friday Night Hike Part 2 9-2
Friday Night Hike, September 2, Part 2
9-2 Douglas live
Live interview with Douglas head coach Will Velez