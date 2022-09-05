Lady Comets on track for state tourney run
Lost in SODAK 16 last season
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Christian volleyball team preaches team chemistry and working together as one unit, and they hope that mindset will help them reach the State Tournament at the end of the season. Ben Burns caught up with head coach Elizabeth Kieffer and senior Olivia Kieffer to see how their season has gone so far.
