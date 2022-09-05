Keep an eye on air quality today if you plan on being outdoors.

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

We can expect to see sweltering summer like temperatures and hazy conditions as wildfire smoke from the west coast continues to make its way into the region. The heaviest pockets of smoke will be North of Rapid City as well as portions of Montana and Wyoming so if you plan on being outdoors keep an eye out for any air quality alerts.

Temperatures will continue to be in the upper 80s to 100′s range for the next four days, but by Friday we will see cooler fall like temperatures as we head into the weekend

