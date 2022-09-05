Hot and smoky through Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear overnight with smoke and haze lingering from wildfires burning west of KOTA Territory. Temperatures will remain warm with lows in the 60s for many. Some spots will drop into the upper 50s.

The very hot weather will continue through Thursday with highs in the 90s and triple digits across the area. Plenty of sunshine is expected with smoke and haze lingering. A front will pass through late Thursday and bring in plenty of cloud cover, much cooler air and the chance for some showers.

Highs will be much cooler on Friday and Saturday compared to what we are seeing now. Some spots won’t even see 70° for a high on Friday and possibly even Saturday. Temperatures will slowly warm up into the 70s and 80s by Sunday and much of the following week.

