Hot and smoky through Thursday

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear overnight with smoke and haze lingering from wildfires burning west of KOTA Territory. Temperatures will remain warm with lows in the 60s for many. Some spots will drop into the upper 50s.

The very hot weather will continue through Thursday with highs in the 90s and triple digits across the area. Plenty of sunshine is expected with smoke and haze lingering. A front will pass through late Thursday and bring in plenty of cloud cover, much cooler air and the chance for some showers.

Highs will be much cooler on Friday and Saturday compared to what we are seeing now. Some spots won’t even see 70° for a high on Friday and possibly even Saturday. Temperatures will slowly warm up into the 70s and 80s by Sunday and much of the following week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of North Dakota campus is seen in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Dozens of Native American remains found on University of North Dakota campus
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County Steve...
Arlington shooting victim’s name released, DCI declares no threat to public
The Studebaker car show took place in Custer Labor Day weekend and people where feeling nostalgic
Studebaker car show takes people down memory lane in Custer
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died, the company confirmed Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

Latest News

HOT
Keep an eye on air quality today if you plan on being outdoors.
HOT
Big time heat on the way, plus some smoky skies
HOT
Hot and hazy for your Sunday and Monday
HOT
A hot Labor Day weekend ahead