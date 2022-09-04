Hot and hazy for your Sunday and Monday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Tonight, we will see lows in the 50s and 60s with mostly clear skies and breezy conditions.

Sunday is looking to heat back up into the 90s and 100s for areas across the region. During the afternoon hours we will see the sky starting to become hazy as smoke from fires on the west coast make their way into the region.

Monday the smokey conditions will stay around as highs look to stay in the 90s for your Labor Day.

Temperatures are going to stay hot as we fly through the week. Thankfully as we reach Friday temperatures will hopefully be in the 80s as we start out the weekend.

