Labor union presence in Rapid City, stronger than you may think

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every first Monday of September, America celebrates the strides and achievements of workers in every industry. There are several organizations right here in the Black Hills that negotiate contracts and benefits with many of those workers.

At the time of the Industrial Revolution, Labor Unions sprouted up around the country to ensure the rights of American workers, and Rapid City was no exception.

The first iteration of the Rapid City chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers kicked off in the 1920′s but was put on hold during World War II, returning in the 40′s.

Cassie Silbernagle is the president of IBEW 1250, he said that the union has had an important role in Rapid City history, including after the 1972 flood.

“All of the building trades after the flood were big in the efforts to rebuild Rapid City and get the community up and going again.”

The IBEW isn’t the only active labor union chapter in Rapid City. There are a number of other chapters covering a wide array of labor in Rapid City.

The unions, that make their home at the AFL-CIO temple on Saint Patrick Street, cover workers from police officers, to grocery store workers.

Silbernagle said that many people in the community may not even know these unions exist.

He adds the labor movement in the Black Hills is as strong as it’s ever been, with more opportunities in the area arising as time goes on.

“There’s been a big push in this state for apprenticeship programs, and that’s something that the unions have always offered throughout time, great apprenticeship programs, opportunities to have good wages, learn a trade, excel in what you do, and make a good living for your family and the community of Rapid City.”

He adds that as technology continues to grow at an exponential rate, unions will play a vital role in the future to ensure that workers’ rights are ensured.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.