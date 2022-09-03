Friday Night Hike, September 2, Part 2

Comets take on Cavaliers, Patriots crush Cobblers
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After winning their season openers, St. Thomas More and Rapid City Christian faced off against each other in a Rapid City rumble. Plus, the Rapid City Central Cobblers had a tough task of taking on Sioux Falls Lincoln after losing to Sturgis last week. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks down those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

