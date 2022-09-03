Friday Night Hike, September 2, Part 1

Hot Springs shuts out Lakota Tech, Stevens downs Douglas
Friday Night Hike, September 2, Part 1
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Sep. 2, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hot Springs Bison were in need of a quick recovery after last week’s lost to McCook Central-Montrose. Plus, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders wanted to keep things rolling coming off a major victory over Sioux Falls Washington in the Rushmore Bowl. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has the highlights in this week’s edition of the Friday Night Hike.

