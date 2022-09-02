Woof! It’s Wags and Waves time with the Humane Society of the Black Hills

By Keith Grant
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A paws-itevly good event. The Black Hills Humane Society is hosting its annual end-of-summer bash for your favorite dogs.

Wags and Waves lets the dogs take over Jimmy Hilton Pool Sunday, September 4, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Just let your dog chill in the pool, listen to “Who Let the Dogs Out”, and show off their fetching skills with unlimited tennis balls.

The annual pool party event is a fundraiser for Humane Society of the Black Hills. This year they are hoping to raise $2,500 for a matching donation that will help with a special project at the humane society. The humane society says they do not want the price to be a hiccup, so it’s a suggested donation.

“An end-of-summer pool party for the pooches. We invite our community dogs down, just $5 donation, suggested to get in for every dog, but we’ll be at the Jimmy Hilton Pool,” said Caitlin Ausmann, with the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

To pre-register click here and to learn more about Wags and Waves, click here.

