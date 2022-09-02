A hot Labor Day weekend ahead

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The heat returns for Labor Day weekend. Saturday will be in the 80s and 90s for much of the area. Triple digits are expected in Sheridan. Highs Sunday and Monday will be in the 90s for much of the area with some triple digit heat on the plains. Sunny skies are expected through the holiday weekend.

Fire danger will be rated at high or greater the entire weekend, so be sure to stay fire aware. If a fire were to start, it could spread quickly.

Highs will remain in the 90s through Thursday, which could pose a problem for local schools who do not have air conditioning. Those schools that let out early on Thursday could face a similar problem during the middle of next week.

Temperatures still look to cool off a bit next weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s across the area. Today’s outlook for next weekend does not look as cool as it has been previously, but let’s hope we can get a little break from this heat.

