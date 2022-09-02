Historic agreement between Oglala Sioux Tribe, Pennington County designed to help fight crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a historic agreement that both sides say will make fighting crime a little easier.

Thursday morning, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office signed a Memorandum of Mutual Support.

Both parties have been working on the agreement for a while and finally got it signed Sept. 1. They say it makes it easier for both to collaborate on violent crimes affecting either area.

Some of the mutual aid agreements include:

vehicle pursuits traveling on or off the reservation



incidents involving special or tactical responses



Real-time kidnapping



Search and rescue of missing persons



Natural disasters



Both the OSTDPS and the PCSO say they see this as an advantageous way to keep a lower crime rate in both jurisdictions.

“There is a lot of traffic back and forth between our reservation communities and Rapid City, and frankly criminals do not respect the jurisdictional boundaries. You know, we get hamstrung by jurisdictional boundaries and criminals do not. This will help us deal with that aspect of catching criminals,” said Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.

A worrisome issue that was brought up, but was resolved by Kevin Killer, President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, was concerns about the Sheriff’s Office potentially overreaching into reservation land. Killer stated that this would not be the case and that the memorandum was crafted in a way that would keep tribal sovereignty as a priority.

“This does not give up any of our jurisdiction at all and does not give up any of our sovereignty. We still have the right to say when the Sheriff’s office can come down,” said Killer.

He says the agreement recognizes the Oglala Sioux Tribe as a sovereign tribal nation and that it will not waive the Tribe’s sovereign immunity.

The memorandum between the OSTDPS and the PCSO is not a cross-deputization agreement. Rather, both parties state that it is a framework to guide cooperation between the two in order to help maintain a lower crime rate and support each other with mutual aid.

