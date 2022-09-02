Brief Break from the 90s Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see a brief break from the heat today as a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the 80s instead of the 90s for parts of the area. A few sprinkles of rain are possible this morning as a weak disturbance accompanies that front.

The ridge of high pressure rebuilds over the area this Labor Day Weekend, resulting in hot and dry conditions with 90s for highs; 100s for northern Wyoming.

All of next week looks to be hot and dry with 90s.

