Brief Break from the 90s Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see a brief break from the heat today as a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the 80s instead of the 90s for parts of the area. A few sprinkles of rain are possible this morning as a weak disturbance accompanies that front.

The ridge of high pressure rebuilds over the area this Labor Day Weekend, resulting in hot and dry conditions with 90s for highs; 100s for northern Wyoming.

All of next week looks to be hot and dry with 90s.

