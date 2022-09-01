Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school

Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A student at a North Carolina high school was killed in an apparent stabbing Thursday, police said.

A Jacksonville police spokesperson said in a news conference that a school resource officer responded quickly to the attack at Northside High School, and one student was taken into custody.

Two people, both minors, were found injured and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Identities of the people involved have not been released by authorities.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown, and students have since been released, a school official said. School and athletic events have been canceled.

