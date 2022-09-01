Toy pistol triggers lockdown at Stevens High School

Stevens High School was placed in secure status after a student was reported to have a gun.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A toy. A toy gun triggers a lockdown Thursday at Stevens High School, bringing out several law enforcement agencies and concerned parents.

Police didn’t know that when the initial call came in just before school started. A student reported that another student was in one of Stevens’ parking lots, waiving a gun around.

The school went into secure status and police swept the building to find the threat. Other nearby schools were also placed in secure status, which is standard procedure. The secure status was lifted after 11 a.m.

Police interviewed witnesses and associates of the person who was reported to have a gun, learning that it was a toy pistol. That toy was ditched a short time after the person left the parking lot.

The status of the person who had the toy has not been confirmed at the time this story was posted.

