A Pine Ridge marijuana dispensary says their buyers are primarily from off the reservation

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Currently recreational cannabis is illegal in South Dakota, but this is not stopping some people from heading to the No Worries marijuana shop in Pine Ridge.

Adonis Saltes, owner of the No Worries dispensary, said that more than half of the customers that visit his store are from out of town. He adds they mainly come from Rapid City, Chadron, Hot Springs, and Gordon. Some even make the journey to Pine Ridge from Sioux Falls.

The increase in visitors is not only good for his store but he says it also helps local shops thrive on the reservation.

“They stop at our restaurants to eat and they stop at our grocery stores to get groceries, so it has definitely had a pretty big impact economically,” said Saltes

Along with his shop turning a profit from legal sales on the Pine Ridge Reservation, he wants to set an example and encourage people to stop buying from illegal vendors.

“That’s our number one goal, to make sure we’re giving people a safe product that is not being laced with anything,” said Saltes

According to campustimes.org, if you’re planning to buy marijuana make sure it’s from a licensed cannabis dispensary so as to not run the risk of potentially getting a dangerous product.

While recreational cannabis is illegal in South Dakota, a statewide legalization proposal is set to appear on the ballot this November.

