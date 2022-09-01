Not as hot Friday

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A weak front passed through the area Thursday afternoon and brought in a few clouds. Those clouds will linger overnight and into the morning hours Friday. Skies will become sunny a few hours after sunrise and temperatures will not be as hot as what they were Thursday. Much of the area will be in the 80s with a few spots near 90°.

The heat returns this weekend with plenty of highs in the 90s and the extreme heat looks to linger through much of next week.

