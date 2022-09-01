Heat prompts Rapid City school closures
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area Schools District will release students from 14 schools early Thursday due to the forecasted heat.
These schools do not have air conditioning. According to RCAS, temperatures were above 90 degrees in some classrooms Wednesday and they anticipate it being hotter Thursday.
Bus routes will run early.
Elementary schools closing early are:
- Black Hawk
- Canyon Lake
- Grandview
- Horace Mann
- Meadowbrook
- Pinedale
- Rapid Valley
- Robbinsdale
- South Canyon
- South Park
- Wilson
Middle Schools closing early are:
- West Middle School
- South Middle School
- North Middle School
