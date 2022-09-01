GRAPHIC: ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film releases first trailer

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The new trailer for 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' is out now. (Source: Jagged Edge Productions)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A beloved children’s tale is being reimagined into a disturbing horror film.

WARNING: The trailer contains graphic film footage and is not for kids.

The new trailer for “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” is out now.

A demonic-looking Pooh and Piglet have turned against their childhood friend Christopher Robin after apparently being abandoned by him when he went off to college.

According to director Rhys Waterfield, Christopher Robin’s absence made Pooh and Piglet’s lives quite difficult, and they’ve essentially become feral.

Waterfield told Variety the response to the trailer has been” absolutely crazy.”

The film was shot in 10 days in England.

Waterfield said they’re expediting the edit to get it through post-production as fast as possible. A release date has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Box Elder woman found dead, suspect arrested
Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested
A Pine Ridge Dispensary gets more than half of its customers from outside of the Reservation.
A Pine Ridge marijuana dispensary says their buyers are primarily from off the reservation
Person of interest in fatal Rapid City Shooting.
Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found
The office of the Hughes County State's Attorney in the county courthouse.
Pierre daycare provider accused of sexual and physical abuse

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting, said...
8-year-old paralyzed in Fourth of July parade shooting may have ‘some cognitive loss,’ family says
FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee shows a deposition with...
Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6
An officer's body camera footage from Jan. 6 shows a rioter at the U.S. Capitol attacking him...
Ex-NYPD officer gets 10 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
Immigrants were taken from Texas to Chicago by bus. A group arrived Wednesday night.
Texas buses 75 migrants to Chicago in political battle