Box Elder woman found dead, suspect arrested

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was found dead in a Box Elder home Wednesday afternoon.

Box Elder police were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park at 240 North Ellsworth Road to investigate a possible assault. There authorities found a female deceased and a male suspect who attempted to flee the scene.

Police later took the suspect into custody and the incident is currently under investigation.

Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect.

