Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested

(KNEP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sergeant Gabriel Testerman, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stationed in Cheyenne, was arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. The charges have not yet been announced.

According to a release from the WHP, the officers were notified by the Cheyenne Police Department that Testerman was involved in an investigation .

Testerman was later removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation.

