Very hot start to September

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies overnight and temperatures will be pretty mild. Lows will be in the 60s for much of the area, while average lows are n the low to mid 50s across the area.

Tomorrow, the first of September, will reach the 90s for much of the area, while some spots could hit the triple digits. A weak front will pass through during the afternoon hours, which will bring in a few clouds and the chance for a couple showers and storms, mainly on the South Dakota plains.

Temperatures will not be as hot for Friday with many places around 10° cooler than Thursday. We will quickly warm back up into the 90s for much of the area over the holiday weekend and stay through through much of next week.

