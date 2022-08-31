Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. 15-year-old Rochelle Janis was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Also taking into custody is Erin Provancial. The Marshal Service say she is another person wanted for questioning about the homicides. Several suspects in the murders of Joseph Standing Bear Norris and Petan Milk have already been caught.

Robert Yellow Bird, Chase Quick Bear and Benito Cisneros were arrested last week on the Rosebud Reservation.

