Rapid City man charged with rape, murder appears in court

James Jumping Eagle
James Jumping Eagle(KOTA, KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Court proceedings continue for the man charged in the death of an elderly Rapid City woman.

James Jumping Eagle is charged with first degree murder and second-degree rape.

He had allegedly raped and slit the throat of Reta McGovern in February of 2021.

Today, his defense attorney asked for them, the state, and the court to go over the state’s reciprocal discovery.

Judge Robert Gusinsky also recently ordered more funds be allocated for the private investigator looking into the matter.

The next motions hearing is scheduled for October 18th.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Ross is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance out of...
Rapid City inmate placed on escape status
Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening witness
Names released in Custer County fatal crash
The complaint alleges that Noem improperly used the state airplane for personal reasons,...
AG Vargo says he’s waiting on an official word from GAB before deciding whether or not to recuse himself
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender declines to run for another term.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender will not seek re-election in 2023

Latest News

The council also discussed additional funds for Public Works.
Rapid City Council adds funds to proposed 2023 budget
A student receiving their food from a school food truck at Rapid City High School.
The free or reduced lunch program returns to Rapid City Area Schools
The revenue sum from temporary vendors was less than last year's sum.
2022 Sturgis Rally tax revenue down 14% from 2021; still over $1 million
A local food truck is on a mission to give back to the community.
Food truck shows appreciation to health care workers