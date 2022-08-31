Rapid City Council adds funds to proposed 2023 budget

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After debate and amendments from city council members Monday night, $230,000 are being added to Mayor Steve Allender’s proposed budget for 2023.

The council voted to add $200,000 for the Parks and Recreation Department to combat continued vandalism.

Those funds will come from sales tax revenue.

Additionally, $30,000 would be allocated to the city’s arts contingency fund.

The council also discussed additional funds for Public Works.

Director Dale Tech said that the increase is solely for workload requirements, as more construction projects get started in the city.

”For all of the development projects that are going gangbusters, we need people to properly staff those projects to make sure that the infrastructure is constructed to our minimum standards,” Tech said. “It’s purely workload related.”

The budget is to be voted on at the September 6th city council meeting.

