Rapid City breaks sales tax record

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sales tax receipts for Rapid City set a record at $3.7 million for June, breaking the previous record of $3.63 million set last December.

June’s sale tax receipts represent a 9.83% increase compared to last year’s receipts for the same month.

“The June number is significant because the rate of increase is coming in near the rate of inflation,” said Pauline Sumption, the city’s finance director.

Receipts for the first half of this year totaled $18.2 million, which is higher than the receipts from last year during the same time period.

“It shows that we’ve got a good solid level of visitor ship in the community, a good solid level of spending going on in our community, and so obviously were very pleased that those trends are continuing,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City.

The city has reached more than $3 million in monthly sales tax receipts nine times since December 2020.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Ross is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance out of...
Rapid City inmate placed on escape status
Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening witness
Names released in Custer County fatal crash
The complaint alleges that Noem improperly used the state airplane for personal reasons,...
AG Vargo says he’s waiting on an official word from GAB before deciding whether or not to recuse himself
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender declines to run for another term.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender will not seek re-election in 2023

Latest News

The revenue sum from temporary vendors was less than last year's sum.
2022 Sturgis Rally tax revenue down 14% from 2021; still over $1 million
A local food truck is on a mission to give back to the community.
Food truck shows appreciation to health care workers
The office of the Hughes County State's Attorney in the county courthouse.
Pierre daycare provider accused of sexual and physical abuse
Wednesday
A hot end to August