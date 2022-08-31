‘His co-workers are truly saddened’: Officer dies after collapsing on duty

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIO, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at the Easterling Correctional Facility has died.

WSFA reports that Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed over the weekend during his shift. He was rushed to the Dale County Hospital, but did not recover.

Cooper had served the department since 2007. He would have completed 15 years as a correctional officer at Easterling on Sept. 4.

Officials said he is survived by his mother, son and two grandsons.

“His co-workers are truly saddened by this sudden loss,” the department shared in a news release.

Cooper’s cause of death was not immediately released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Ross is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance out of...
Rapid City inmate placed on escape status
Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening witness
Names released in Custer County fatal crash
The complaint alleges that Noem improperly used the state airplane for personal reasons,...
AG Vargo says he’s waiting on an official word from GAB before deciding whether or not to recuse himself
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender declines to run for another term.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender will not seek re-election in 2023

Latest News

FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
FILE - Soldiers and National Park Service personnel offload equipment and supplies from a U.S....
Army grounds fleet of Chinook helicopters after engine fires
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was making a TikTok video when she was shot and killed....
Police: 14-year-old girl shot, killed while making TikTok video; 3 charged
A student receiving their food from a school food truck at Rapid City High School.
The free or reduced lunch program returns to Rapid City Area Schools