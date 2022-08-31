Food truck shows appreciation to health care workers

A local food truck is on a mission to give back to the community.
A local food truck is on a mission to give back to the community.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the spirit of giving back, one KOTA Territory food truck is doing its part to feed health care workers in the community.

Old School Sliders opened in June and is already on a mission to give back to the community. Tuesday the food truck, which features a variety of burgers, gave away free meals to nurses at Monument Health’s Flormann Street Clinic in Rapid City.

Jacob Lagsdin, the owner, said that he wants his small business to give back to the community and is proud to be able to do so. He added that this is the first step in his mission to help.

”This is just the start like this is the beginning hopefully once we get more money, we get a little bit more movement I want to work with a local charity around here to try to give back to the teens that are in need, you know. I want to do every 500 burgers sold well donate 500 bikes to the local charities and then we’ll mix it up,” said Lagsdin.

Old School Sliders hopes to continue the practice.

