Big discounts coming this holiday shopping season

Big discounts are expected this holiday shopping season.
Big discounts are expected this holiday shopping season.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can expect to find more discounts this year than in previous holiday shopping seasons.

Executives at Best Buy, Ulta, Gap and other top chains have said they are expecting a shopping season packed with deals.

Walmart said Tuesday it was offering more “rollbacks,” temporary price reductions on items, than in previous years and a wider array of toys for less than $50 and $25.

In addition to toys, shoppers will likely find discounts on clothing, televisions, beauty products, sporting goods and other items.

Other companies are also ramping up promotions to offer incentives to inflation-strained shoppers who might otherwise be priced out of holiday gifts, but it is unclear whether holiday discounts will be compelling enough to spur inflation-conscious shoppers to buy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in Custer County fatal crash
Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening witness
The office of the Hughes County State's Attorney in the county courthouse.
Pierre daycare provider accused of sexual and physical abuse
Samuel Ross is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance out of...
Rapid City inmate placed on escape status
James Jumping Eagle
Rapid City man charged with rape, murder appears in court

Latest News

Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson has been found safe five months after she was captured at a...
American nun found safe 5 months after her abduction in Africa
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
A Missouri man had the 18th birthday of a lifetime, but it didn’t start that way: “He just...
Home run ball at Royals game taken from man’s glove on 18th birthday
Investigators said there was no stated motive behind setting the fire.
Girl, 14, charged with arson for starting Walmart fire, police say