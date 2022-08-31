2022 Sturgis Rally tax revenue down 14% from 2021; still over $1 million

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vendors at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brought in $1.54 million in taxes.

That total was down 14% compared to last year’s numbers. In addition, there were 10% fewer temporary vendors attending the rally compared to 2021.

This year’s Sturgis Rally had a total of 917 temporary vendors compared to the 1,014 the event had the previous year. Taxes collected at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally include state and municipal sales, tourism, and municipal gross receipts.

