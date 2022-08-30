Rapid City Area Schools ring in the school year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Area Schools celebrated the first day of school Tuesday and at Horace Mann Elementary School, kids and parents started rolling in 15 minutes before the bell rang.

Sometimes kids get jitters on the first day of school or they get super excited. The principal at Horace Mann said she heard one student was up and dressed before 5:30 a.m., more than two hours before the school day started. The excitement to ring in the school year is equal for kids and teachers.

“How the difference is between teachers and like the students. I’ve been in this business now for over 20 years and I just have to say, this morning I walked out of my house and I just thought what kind of job do you ever get to start the first day of the year with kids and have it be exciting,” said Kelly Gorman, a longtime educator and principal at Horace Mann Elementary.

Gorman says the best thing for kids at the beginning of the school year is to create a routine.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.